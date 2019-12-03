‘Coyote’: Paramount Network Drama Rounds Out Series Regular Cast

Adriana Paz (The Empty Hours), Kristyan Ferrer (Sin Nombre, 600 Miles), Octavio Pisano (iLove, If Loving You is Wrong), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Bosch, Nashville) and Julio Cedillo (Sicario, The Bridge) are set as series regulars opposite Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba in Coyote, Paramount Network’s one-hour scripted drama series from Emmy-winning executive producer and director Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), Dark Horse Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV. It’s slated to premiere in 2020.

Written by David Graziano (American Gods), Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock), Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black-and-white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Paz will play Silvia, the proprietor of the local taqueria. Ferrer will portray Chayo, a member of the Cartel and has a very personal ax to grind. Pisano will play Sultan, member of the Cartel, he is a second generation Mexican American who has fled to Mexico. McWilliams will portray Holly Vincent, the smart, savvy, and streetwise HSI Agent. Cedillo will play Neto, a seasoned, local cop in a small Mexico town.

MacLaren will direct the pilot and executive produce the series. David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner. Graziano, Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) are writers and executive producers. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy) are executive producers. Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment is an executive producer. Chiklis will also serve as an executive producer.

Paz is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment. Ferrer is repped by Vision Entertainment. Pisano is repped by CAA and GSA Entertainment. McWillians is repped by APA. Cedillo is repped by BBA Talent.

Coyote will join Paramount Network’s scripted roster currently headlined by Yellowstone, cable’s #1 original summer series across the last two years, along with upcoming series 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; Sexy Beast, a series adaptation of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning feature film; Darren Star’s new series, Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins; and Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock.