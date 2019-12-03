‘Council Of Dads’: Hilarie Burton To Recur In NBC Midseason Drama Series

One Tree Hill alumna Hilarie Burton is set for a multi-episode arc on NBC’s new midseason drama series Council of Dads, from Doubt creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Universal TV. It’s slated to premiere in March.

Inspired by Bruce Feiler’s best-selling memoir The Council of Dads: My Daughters, My Illness and the Men Who Could Be Me, the series tells the story of Scott and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges. Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott and J. August Richards star.

Burton will play Margot, a funny, intelligent foodie who is an executive manager at the Gladwell Restaurant Group and who becomes Standen’s love interest.

Known for her role as Peyton Sawyer over six seasons of One Tree Hill, Burton’s other recent credits include recurring on Lethal Weapon, as well as Extant, White Collar, and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by APA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.