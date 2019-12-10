Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Hustlers’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ On List

The Costume Designers Guild has revealed nominees for its 22nd CDGAs, which celebrate excellence in film, TV, and short form costume design. Winners will be announced at a ceremony January 28 at the Beverly Hilton to be hosted by Mindy Kaling.

The guild previously announced that this year’s CDGA honorees include Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award) and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award).

This year marks the first under new rules on the TV side in which designers now submit a single episode that best represents their work on a series.

Last year, Black Panther‘s Ruth E. Carter, Crazy Rich Asians’ Mary E. Vogt and Sandy Powell for The Favourite were among the film winners. Carter went on to take the honor at the Oscars.

Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin

Hustlers – Mitchell Travers

Knives Out – Jenny Eagan

The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick

Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Rocketman – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson

Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky

Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg

Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell

Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien

Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul

Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence