Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Hustlers’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ On List

The Costume Designers Guild has revealed nominees for its 22nd CDGAs, which celebrate excellence in film, TV, and short form costume design. Winners will be announced at a ceremony January 28 at the Beverly Hilton to be hosted by Mindy Kaling.
The guild previously announced that this year’s CDGA honorees include Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award) and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award).
This year marks the first under new rules on the TV side in which designers now submit a single episode that best represents their work on a series.
Last year, Black Panther‘s Ruth E. Carter, Crazy Rich Asians’ Mary E. Vogt and Sandy Powell for The Favourite were among the film winners. Carter went on to take the honor at the Oscars.
Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence
