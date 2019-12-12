Comcast’s Sky Loses Champions League Rights In Germany For First Time In 20 Years

Comcast’s Sky Deutschland has lost the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Germany for the first time in 20 years after being outbid by streaming service DAZN.

Sky confirmed on Thursday morning that it had missed out on access to the European soccer competition, meaning it will no longer show matches once its current deal with UEFA expires in 2021.

DAZN, the European streamer owned by Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, has scooped up the rights alongside Amazon, which revealed earlier this week that it had successfully bid to show Champions League games in Germany. The new deals kick off in the 2021/22 soccer season.

Sky Deutschland CEO Carsten Schmidt said: “After around 20 years in partnership with UEFA, unfortunately we have not been able to agree to a new rights deal. We tried right up to the last minute to extend the rights beyond summer 2021, but in the interest of our customers we have a clear and disciplined approach to valuing sports rights and we were not prepared to pay in excess of our valuation.”

Sky Deutschland still has the rights to Bundesliga soccer, the English Premier League, Formula One and tennis, including Wimbledon.