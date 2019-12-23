Comcast And Starz Reach Carriage Deal; Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Swap Streaming Fare

Resolving a closely tracked negotiation, Comcast and Starz said Monday they have entered into a long-term carriage deal, more than a week before the December 31 expiration date for the previous contract.

Along with the pay-TV agreement, a content deal was also announced between Starz parent Lionsgate and Comcast’s NBCUniversal. That pact will see programming from Lionsgate’s library go to NBCU’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock, with NBCU fare streaming on StarzPlay.

The carriage deal ensures that Starz networks will continue to be carried on Comcast’s Xfinity TV. The resolution will come as a relief to fans of Power, the long-running Starz drama, whose new season is premiering in early January.

“We are pleased that we were able to extend the partnership to Peacock and other businesses within Comcast while also ensuring Xfinity customers continue to enjoy great Starz programming,” said Dana Strong, President of Consumer Services for Comcast Cable.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Comcast to deliver great content and great value to our customers,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Our ongoing relationship with Comcast reflects our ability to unlock opportunities across all of our businesses to the benefit of our subscribers.”

The content deal will see NBCU license Lionsgate film and TV titles for Peacock. NBCU will also license content to Starz to be featured in the U.S. and on its international streaming service, StarzPlay in 49 countries worldwide.

Financial terms were not disclosed but Wall Street has been closely monitoring the situation. As a year of carriage strife draws to a close, many investors and analysts have pointed to the Comcast-Starz struggle as a bellwether, given its mix of traditional pay-TV and streaming. Back in September, Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns took note of the negotiations during an appearance at an investor conference. He warned that talks “could get nasty” and the companies could “go to war.”

The business model of premium cable networks has undergone dramatic changes in recent years, as programmers have made streaming apps available directly to the consumer. More than half of Starz revenue now comes from à la carte streaming, as opposed to subscriptions acquired through pay-TV distributors, which take fees off the top.