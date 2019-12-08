College Football Playoffs: Ohio State, LSU, Clemson And Oklahoma Set For National Title Battle

The College Football Playoff teams were revealed today, and there were no huge surprises. They will face off for a place in the national title game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

Big 12 champion Oklahoma landed the final spot, with LSU awarded the No. 1 seed for its dominations of Georgia in the SEC title game. Undefeated Ohio State is the second seed and will meet last year’s champion and No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 28 in Glendale, Ariz. LSU faces Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The four teams will showcase some of the best quarterbacks in college football, including Joe Burrow of LSU, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, NFL prospect Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and transfer Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

Hurts is in the playoff for the fourth time in his career after transferring from Alabama. The Crimson Tide missed making the cut for the first time since the championship series was started.

Oklahoma is making its third straight appearance in the playoff and fourth overall. LSU will compete in the final four for the first time, with Clemson is back for its fifth consecutive season.