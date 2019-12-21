College Football Bowl Season Underway: Here’s The Complete TV Schedule

The 2019-2020 college football bowl game schedule kicked off Friday with a pair of games, launching a slate that wraps up Monday, January 13 with the College Football National Championship Game live on ESPN from the New Orleans Superdome. A total of 40 bowl games — ranging from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in its traditional New Year’s Day spot to the likes of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, FL — will flood the sports networks over the holiday frame.
The College Football Playoff Semifinals will decide the participants in the national championship game. Those are both Saturday, December 28, with No. 1 LSU (and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow) against No. 4 Oklahoma at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta (4 PM ET, ESPN), followed by No. 2 Ohio State against defending champion No. 3 Clemson at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (8 PM ET, ESPN) in Glendale, AZ.
Here’s the complete schedule, with times and networks (all times ET):
Friday, December 20
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Nassau, Bahamas
2 PM, ESPN
Frisco Bowl
Kent State vs. Utah State
Frisco, TX
7:30 PM, ESPN2
Saturday, December 21
Celebration Bowl
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
Atlanta
Noon, ABC
New Mexico Bowl
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
Albuquerque, NM
2 PM, ESPN
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
Orlando, FL
2:30 PM, CBS Sports Network
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 PM, ABC
Camellia Bowl
Florida International vs. Arkansas State
Montgomery, AL
5:30 PM, ESPN
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
Las Vegas
7:30 PM, ABC
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State vs. UAB
New Orleans
9 PM, ESPN
Monday, December 23
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Marshall
Tampa, FL
2:30 PM, ESPN
Tuesday, December 24
SoFi Hawai’i Bowl
Hawaii vs. BYU
Honolulu
8 PM, ESPN
Thursday, December 26
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
Shreveport, LA
4 PM, ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
Detroit
8 PM, ESPN
Friday, December 27
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
North Carolina vs. Temple
Annapolis, MD
Noon, ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
New York
3:20 PM, ESPN
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Houston
6:45 PM, ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
USC vs. Iowa
San Diego
8 PM, Fox Sports 1
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force vs. Washington State
Phoenix
10:15 PM, ESPN
Saturday, December 28
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Orlando, FL
Noon, ABC
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Penn State vs. Memphis
Arlington, Texas
Noon, ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Atlanta
4 PM, ESPN
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
Glendale, AZ
8 PM, ESPN
Monday, December 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
Dallas
12:30 PM, ESPN
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Nashville, TN
4 PM, ESPN
Redbox Bowl
California vs. Illinois
Santa Clara, CA
4 PM, Fox
Capital One Orange Bowl
Florida vs. Virginia
Miami Gardens, FL
8 PM, ESPN
Tuesday, December 31
Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
Charlotte, NC
Noon, ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Florida State vs. Arizona State
El Paso, TX
2 PM, CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Kansas State
Memphis, TN
3:45 PM, ESPN
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Wyoming vs. Georgia State
Tucson, AZ
4:30 PM, CBS Sports Network
Valero Alamo Bowl
Utah vs. Texas
San Antonio
7:30 PM, ESPN
Wednesday, January 1
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama
Orlando, FL
1 PM, ABC
Outback Bowl
Minnesota vs. Auburn
Tampa, FL
1 PM, ESPN
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Pasadena, CA
5 PM, ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Baylor
New Orleans
8:45 PM, ESPN
Thursday, January 2
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Boston College vs. Cincinnati
Birmingham, AL
3 PM, ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Indiana vs. Tennessee
Jacksonville, FL
7 PM, ESPN
Friday, January 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio vs. Nevada
Boise, ID
3:30 PM, ESPN
Saturday, January 4
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 AM, ESPN
Monday, January 6
LendingTree Bowl
Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
Mobile, AL
7:30 PM, ESPN
Monday, January 13
College Football Playoff National Championship
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
8 PM, ESPN
