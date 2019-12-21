College Football Bowl Season Underway: Here’s The Complete TV Schedule

Click to Skip Ad
Joe Burrow LSU
No. 1 LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals Jonathan Mailhes/CSM/Shutterstock

The 2019-2020 college football bowl game schedule kicked off Friday with a pair of games, launching a slate that wraps up Monday, January 13 with the College Football National Championship Game live on ESPN from the New Orleans Superdome. A total of 40 bowl games — ranging from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in its traditional New Year’s Day spot to the likes of the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, FL — will flood the sports networks over the holiday frame.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals will decide the participants in the national championship game. Those are both Saturday, December 28, with No. 1 LSU (and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow) against No. 4 Oklahoma at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta (4 PM ET, ESPN), followed by No. 2 Ohio State against defending champion No. 3 Clemson at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (8 PM ET, ESPN) in Glendale, AZ.

Here’s the complete schedule, with times and networks (all times ET):

Friday, December 20

Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Nassau, Bahamas
2 PM, ESPN

Frisco Bowl
Kent State vs. Utah State
Frisco, TX
7:30 PM, ESPN2

Saturday, December 21

Celebration Bowl
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
Atlanta
Noon, ABC

New Mexico Bowl
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
Albuquerque, NM
2 PM, ESPN

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
Orlando, FL
2:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 PM, ABC

Camellia Bowl
Florida International vs. Arkansas State
Montgomery, AL
5:30 PM, ESPN

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
Las Vegas
7:30 PM, ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State vs. UAB
New Orleans
9 PM, ESPN

Monday, December 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Marshall
Tampa, FL
2:30 PM, ESPN

Tuesday, December 24

SoFi Hawai’i Bowl
Hawaii vs. BYU
Honolulu
8 PM, ESPN

Thursday, December 26

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
Shreveport, LA
4 PM, ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
Detroit
8 PM, ESPN

Friday, December 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
North Carolina vs. Temple
Annapolis, MD
Noon, ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
New York
3:20 PM, ESPN

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Houston
6:45 PM, ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
USC vs. Iowa
San Diego
8 PM, Fox Sports 1

Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force vs. Washington State
Phoenix
10:15 PM, ESPN

Saturday, December 28

Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Orlando, FL
Noon, ABC

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Penn State vs. Memphis
Arlington, Texas
Noon, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Atlanta
4 PM, ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
Glendale, AZ
8 PM, ESPN

Monday, December 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
Dallas
12:30 PM, ESPN

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Nashville, TN
4 PM, ESPN

Redbox Bowl
California vs. Illinois
Santa Clara, CA
4 PM, Fox

Capital One Orange Bowl
Florida vs. Virginia
Miami Gardens, FL
8 PM, ESPN

Tuesday, December 31

Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
Charlotte, NC
Noon, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Florida State vs. Arizona State
El Paso, TX
2 PM, CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Kansas State
Memphis, TN
3:45 PM, ESPN

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Wyoming vs. Georgia State
Tucson, AZ
4:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Valero Alamo Bowl
Utah vs. Texas
San Antonio
7:30 PM, ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama
Orlando, FL
1 PM, ABC

Outback Bowl
Minnesota vs. Auburn
Tampa, FL
1 PM, ESPN

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Pasadena, CA
5 PM, ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Baylor
New Orleans
8:45 PM, ESPN

Thursday, January 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Boston College vs. Cincinnati
Birmingham, AL
3 PM, ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Indiana vs. Tennessee
Jacksonville, FL
7 PM, ESPN

Friday, January 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio vs. Nevada
Boise, ID
3:30 PM, ESPN

Saturday, January 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 AM, ESPN

Monday, January 6

LendingTree Bowl
Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
Mobile, AL
7:30 PM, ESPN

Monday, January 13

College Football Playoff National Championship
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
8 PM, ESPN

