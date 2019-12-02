Colin Kaepernick Won’t Be A Detroit Lion: Ailing Team Picks Up Other QBs

Free agent Colin Kaepernick will not be a Detroit Lion after all. The outspoken quarterback, who hasn’t played for the NFL since 2016, was noticeably absent from the Lions’ newly announced two-man roster of recruits.

Despite the public endorsement of former Lions quarterback Cliff Avril, the team passed over Kaepernick. In a tweet during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the last-place 3-8-1 team said: “#Lions have signed QB Kyle Sloter to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and placed QB Jeff Driskel on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the Lions signed QB Joe Callahan to the practice squad.”

The Lions was among the eight NFL teams present for Kaepernick’s recent workout in Atlanta, and with the NFC East cellar dweller seeking a new quarterback following injuries to starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel, Detroit appeared to be the best bet for the controversial Kaepernick’s new home.

On Thanksgiving, with starting quarterback David Blough, the Lions lost to the Chicago Bears 24-20, prompting Michigan state Sen. Curtis Hertel to tweet, “You might not like Colin Kaepernick, but it’s impossible to say he doesn’t belong in the league when David Blough is the starting for the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.”

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who guided the team to the Super Bowl in 2013, has been out of the NFL for three years, since starting the oft-televised take-a-knee movement to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

