‘Cold Shoulder’ Drama Set At CBS From Nina Tassler, Gail Berman, Denise Di Novi, Pam Veasey & Lynda La Plante

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has assembled an all-star, all-female creative team for Cold Shoulder, a cop drama from two former broadcast network toppers-turned-producers, Nina Tassler and Gail Berman, Little Women producer Denise Di Novi, Prime Suspect creator Lynda La Plante and former CSI: New York showrunner Pam Veasey.

Written by Veasey, Cold Shoulder is based on the novel of the same name by La Plante. In it, after a police officer is unable to prevent the death of her partner in the line of duty, she seeks help from a fellow detective as she attempts to pick up the pieces of her broken life at home and on the force.

Veasey and La Plante executive produce alongside Tassler and DiNovi through their PatMa Productions; and Berman, now chairman of Fox Entertainment-owned SideCar, through her previous company, The Jackal Group. CBS Television Studios is the studio,

Tassler and Di Novi launched PatMa in 2018. Earlier this year, CBS took an ownership stake in and struck a first-look deal with the company. At the CBS network, PatMa also has in the works Never Tell, a drama based on the book of the same title by Selena Montgomery (nom de plume for Stacey Abrams), from writer Talicia Raggs.

Veasey, Tassler and Di Novi previously worked together on the CBS drama series The District, which Tassler developed as the network’s head of drama, Di Novi executive produced and Veasey worked on as writer-producer, rising from supervising producer to executive producer.

Cold Shoulder, published in 1994, was the first in a book trilogy by La Plante featuring the Lorraine Page character. It was followed by Cold Blood (1996) and Cold Heart (1998).