CNN Explores ‘The Story Of Late Night’ In Doc Series From ‘The Dictator’s Playbook’ Producer Cream Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Late-night television is the subject of an original documentary series for CNN.

Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels are among the contributors to The Story of Late Night, from Canadian producer Cream Productions (The Dictator’s Playbook).

The series will track the history of late night television from its inception, featuring stories about hosts such as Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert. It will lift the curtain on some of late night’s most memorable moments as these legendary hosts tackled politics, pop culture and entertainment.

Other interview subjects including James Corden, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj, Ray Romano and Andy Cohen as well as executives including Paul Telegdy, George Cheeks, Jeff Zucker, Warren Littlefield, Rick Ludwin, Debbie Vickers, Lloyd Braun, Nina Tassler, Andy Richter, Jeff Ross, Merrill Markoe, Dick Cavett and Busy Phillips.

Former New York Times media reporter Bill Carter, who wrote The War for Late Night, is among the exec producers alongside David Brady, Kate Harrison and Jennifer Harkness. John Ealer (The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen) serves as director and showrunner.

The Story of Late Night is the latest entertainment-focused original series for the WarnerMedia-owned broadcaster, which has Tom Hanks-exec produced The Movies and The History of Comedy, exec produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner.

Cream Productions is best known for producing PBS’ The Dictator’s Playbook and ID series BTK: A Killer Among Us and is currently making Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, a docu-drama about the warring kingdoms of feudal Japan, for Netflix.