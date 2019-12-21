CNBC Veteran Bill Griffeth Stepping Away From Full-Time Anchor Duties

Longtime business journalist Bill Griffeth is stepping away from daily news anchoring duties at CNBC, where he has worked for the past 28 years.

Griffeth made the announcement Friday on Power Lunch, saying he will no longer continue to work full-time, and starting next month will serve as an anchor at large.

The studio crew gathered around Griffeth as he recalled how the NBCUniversal-owned cable news network has changed over the years.

“There was a time when CNBC was seen as a stepping stone for a lot of young reporters,” he said. “But in the last decade, we now have attracted so many bright young people to this network. I am so proud to work with them, and to see them grow, and what this organization has become.

Griffeth said he’ll still appear on CNBC, just not as often.

The veteran journalist has more than three decades of experience in business television. In March 2018 he was named co-anchor of the Nightly Business Report, which CNBC produces for U.S. public television. He has also anchored CNBC favorites “Power Lunch” and “Closing Bell.”

Griffeth joined CNBC in 1991 when NBC purchased Financial News Network (FNN).

The Los Angeles native has authored four books, and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge.