Impeachment Hearings Were Either A Schiff Show Or Something Much Worse

Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

Depending on which side of the aisle you’re backing, today’s impeachment hearing was either a total Schiff show – or something a bit messier.

New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin’s fast-talking Long Island accent apparently confused a closed-captioner when he referred to the impeachment hearing as a “Schiff Show,” a reference to Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic House Intelligence chairman,

“It’s a total Schiff Show. I urge all of my colleagues to vote no,” Zeldin said in his speech.

Viewers who were watching with closed captioning on saw the line as “a total Shit Show.”

Schiff took the mistake in good humor, smiling at the remark, but didn’t comment. President Trump has frequently referred to him as Adam Schitt in remarks and tweets.

