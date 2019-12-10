Warner Bros Vows To Blow Up “Baseless” Threatened ‘Richard Jewell’ Lawsuit; Has Disclaimer After Closing Credits

The potential legal clash between the AT&T-owned studio & the Cox Enterprises-owned newspaper has just been jacked up a level or not

Warner Bros is more than willing to take on one of America’s largest newspapers over claims that portion of the Clint Eastwood directed Richard Jewell movie are defamatory.

“The film is based on a wide range of highly credible source material,” said the AT&T-owned studio today after being threatened with a defamation lawsuit by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s outside counsel.

“There is no disputing that Richard Jewell was an innocent man whose reputation and life were shredded by a miscarriage of justice,” Warner Bros added of the AT&T security guard at the center of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing. “It is unfortunate and the ultimate irony that the Atlanta Journal Constitution, having been a part of the rush to judgment of Richard Jewell, is now trying to malign our filmmakers and cast. Richard Jewell focuses on the real victim, seeks to tell his story, confirm his innocence and restore his name.”

Warner Bros adds, bluntly: The AJC’s claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend against them.”

As to directly answer one of the main points that AJC Editor-in-Chief Kevin Riley has raised, the studio also goes on to add of the December 13 released movie: The disclaimer at the end of the film is: “The film is based on actual historical events. Dialogue and certain events and characters contained in the film were created for the purposes of dramatization.”

That disclaimer has always been at the end of the Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Jon Hamm starring film, a studio source confirmed to Deadline.

The strong blast from the studio behind the Eastwood helmed project follows a letter today from attorney Marty Singer on behalf of the Cox Enterprises-owned newspaper seeking a serious walking back of the film’s accuracy under the banner of public statement and on-screen slate “acknowledging that some events were imagined for dramatic purposes and artistic license and dramatization were used in the film’s portrayal of events and characters,” to quote from the correspondence.

Ever since Richard Jewell premiered at the AFI Festival late last month, AJC Editor-in-Chief Kevin Riley has been insisting in public statements and past letters that the movie has pivotal facts incorrect. Specifically, Riley says that now-deceased reporter Kathy Scruggs never traded sex for tips in the widely covered story of the security guard who was falsely pinned for months as the FBI’s prime suspect in the 1996 bombing at the Atlanta Olympics.

