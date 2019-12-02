‘Clickbait’: Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Adrian Grenier & Phoenix Raei Join Netflix Thriller Limited Series

Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America, The Deuce), Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Counterpart), Adrian Grenier (Entourage, Affairs of State) and Phoenix Raei (Stateless, The Heights) are set as leads in Clickbait, Netflix’s eight-episode character-based thriller series from Tony Ayres (The Slap), David Heyman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity), NBCUniversal International Studios and Australian-based Matchbox Pictures. Principal photography is underway in Melbourne, Australia.

Co-written by Ayres and Christian White, Clickbait explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media and reveals the ever widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

Paul Sakuma/Shutterstock

Kazan will play Pia Brewer, a young woman desperate for answers in the search for her missing brother — a case that has become a media sensation.

Gabriel will portray Sophie Brewer, an Oakland woman struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the biggest media story in the nation.

Grenier will play Nick Brewer, who has a seemingly perfect life: loving wife, two sons, beautiful home. His life is derailed when he becomes a part of this bizarre crime.

Raei will portray Roshan Amir, a detective with the Oakland Police Department who finds himself at the center of a media storm as he investigates this case.

Ayres also will showrun and executive produce the drama via his Tony Ayres Productions, which is backed by Oz’s Matchbox Pictures (of which Ayres is co-founder) and NBCU International Studios. Matchbox and TAP are producing with Heyman’s Heyday Television for Netflix. White is co-creator, co-producer and writer. Brad Anderson (The Sinner) is lead director, with Emma Freeman (Glitch, Stateless) joining as second block director. Heyman will executive produce with Tom Winchester (The Capture) via Heydey. Tom Hoffie (Wanted, Love Child) and Joanna Werner (Riot, Secret City) serve as producers.

Clickbait is the first Netflix original series to be made in Victoria and will be produced at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios, employing the Oz government’s Location Incentive program. Support also comes from Film Victoria’s Production Incentive Attraction Fund.