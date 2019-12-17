‘The Crown’s Claire Foy, Matt Smith Set U.S. Stage Debuts In New York ‘Lungs’

The Crown‘s Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reprise their acclaimed London stage roles for a New York production of director Matthew Warchus’ staging of Duncan Macmillan’s play Lungs.

Following its sold-out run at London’s Old Vic, Lungs will be presented at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Harvey Theater for a limited run from March 25 – April 19, 2020, producers announced.

The production marks the three Old Vic staging set for a New York run this season, following the current Broadway production of A Christmas Carol and the upcoming Girl from the North Country.

The synopsis for Lungs, about a young couple wrestling with one of life’s biggest dilemmas, is as follows: “The ice caps are melting, there’s overpopulation, political unrest; everything’s going to hell in a handbasket – why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?”

“The entire production, from the stellar cast to the play’s timely and profound themes brilliantly represent BAM’s adventurous, of-the-moment spirit,” says BAM Artistic Director David Binder.

In addition to extensive theater credits, Foy’s TV performances include Emmy-winning work on The Crown, Wolf Hall and Little Dorrit, with film’s including The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Breathe, and Season of the Witch.

Smith has appeared on the London stage in Swimming with Sharks, American Psycho and The History Boys, and his TV work includes The Crown, Doctor Who, and Christopher and His Kind. He recently starred in the film Mapplethorpe.