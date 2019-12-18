‘The Square’s Claes Bang Joins Alexander Skarsgård & Nicole Kidman In New Regency’s ‘The Northman’

EXCLUSIVE: Danish actor Claes Bang, best known for starring in Ruben Östlund’s 2017 Oscar-nominated film, The Square, is set to star in The Northman, the New Regency feature written and directed by Robert Eggers. He’s joining Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Bill Skarsgård in the film which is a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.

Icelandic poet and novelist, Sjón co-wrote the script with Eggers, who garnered much acclaim for his Robert Pattinson and Dafoe starrer, The Lighthouse, which was co-financed by New Regency. Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam and Arnon Milchan are producing The Northman.

Bang, whose credits include The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Burnt Orange Heresy, and The Bay Of Silence, will next star in Dracula, the BBC/Netflix three-part series from the team behind the hit series Sherlock. He’s repped by UTA, Sharkey & Co in the UK and Felix, Bloch and Erben in Germany.