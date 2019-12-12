‘Cinderella’: Pierce Brosnan Joins Latest Film Adaptation From Sony

Pierce Brosnan is heading to a land far, far away for the upcoming Kay Cannon-helmed adaptation of Cinderella, Deadline has confirmed. The former 007 actor has been cast alongside Camila Cabello, who will take on the titular role, as well as Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and Nicholas Galitzine, who Deadline recently reported landed in the role of Prince Robert.

Brosnan will play the King and father to Prince Robert.

The musical comedy re-imagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

James Corden and Leo Pearlman are producing the pic through their Fulwell73 label with Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner serves as executive producer. Sony will release the film on February 5, 2021.

Brosnan, who will next be seen in Netflix’s Eurovision, opposite Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as well as 24’s False Positive, is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.