Chuy Bravo Dies: Sidekick On E! Network Talk Show ‘Chelsea Lately’ Was 63

Chuy Bravo seen at Focus Features Los Angeles Premiere of LAIKA "Kubo and The Two Strings" on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images)

Chuy Bravo, the sidekick to comedian Chelsea Handler on her E! Network talk show Chelsea Lately, died Saturday night at age 63.

Bravo’s family said in reports that he was hospitalized Saturday while visiting family in Mexico City. The cause of death has not been determined, but allegedly involved a stomach ache and an emergency room visit.

He had just celebrated a birthday on Dec. 7, and Handler had saluted him on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget [Bravo],” Handler wrote on Dec. 7, alongside a photo with Bravo. “I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting.”

Bravo was born in Tangancicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico, in 1956 as Jesus Melgoza, and he joined his family in immigrating to the San Fernando Valley when he was age 15.

His acting career included a role in 2003’s Tiptoes with Matthew McConaughey and 2005’s The Honeymooners with Cedric the Entertainer. He also had an uncredited part in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End in 2007.

He joined Handler in 2007 on Chelsea Lately, which ran until 2014. Handler noted at the time, “The best part is that Chuy and I get to spend every day together. I love him!”

When the show ended in 2014, Bravo appeared in 2016’s The Sex Trip and 2017’s Buscando Nirvana.

Details on survivors or a memorial service were not immediately available.