Chuck Lorre To Receive Art Directors’ Cinematic Imagery Award

Television sitcom hitmaker Chuck Lorre has been tapped to receive the Cinematic Imagery Award from the Art Directors Guild. The honor will be presented February 1 at the guild’s 24th annual Art Directors Guild’ Excellence in Production Design Awards in Los Angeles.

The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience.

A dominating force in network television over the past two decades, Lorre co-created and serves as executive producer of four series currently on the air, including the acclaimed, award-winning comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, Bob ♥ Abishola, and the Golden Globe Award– winning and three-time Emmy-nominated comedy The Kominsky Method, which stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The Kominsky Method was also recently nominated again for the 2020 Golden Globes Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Douglas, and Best Supporting Actor for Arkin.

Lorre also co-created and executive produced the global blockbuster comedy The Big Bang Theory, which concluded its 12-season run after 279 episodes, finishing as the longest-running multi-camera comedy in television history. He also co-created/executive produced the long-running hit comedy Two and a Half Men and the comedy Disjointed. He was executive producer of the hit comedy Mike & Molly, co-executive producer on Roseanne, and created hits such as Cybill, Dharma & Greg and Grace Under Fire.

“Chuck Lorre is one of television’s most prolific and successful writers/directors/producers.

His impact on the television comedy landscape has been tremendous, with shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Mom, and most recently, The Kominsky Method. Chuck’s storytelling prowess as a showrunner is amplified by the significance he places on production design in the creation of the worlds his fascinating characters navigate. The ADG is thrilled to recognize Lorre’s contribution to narrative design.” said ADG President Nelson Coates.

Lorre joins a roster of recipients that includes Rob Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, Brad Bird, David O. Russell, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, John Lasseter, George Lucas, Frank Oz, the Production Designers behind the James Bond franchise, the principal team behind the Harry Potter films, Bill Taylor, Syd Dutton, Warren Beatty, Allen Daviau, Clint Eastwood, Blake Edwards, Terry Gilliam, Ray Harryhausen, Norman Jewison, Robert S. Wise and Zhang Yimou.