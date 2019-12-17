Christopher Lloyd, Richard Kind Star In ‘Tankhouse’; Sydney Sweeney, Finlay MacMillan Topline ‘The Prince of Soho’

Christopher Lloyd and Richard Kind will lead Tankhouse, an ensemble comedy being directed by Noam Tomaschoff, who co-wrote the piece with Chelsea Frei. Tara Holt, Stephen Friedrich, Nadia Alexander, Joe Adler, Austin Crute, Luke Spencer Roberts, Devere Rogers, and Sarah Yarkin also star. It follows two pretentious New York theatre actors who, when blackballed from the local theatre scene, decide their only recourse is to travel to Fargo, North Dakota, and start a theatrical revolution. Rounding out the cast are Andy Buckley, Joey Lauren Adams, Rachel Mattews, Alex Esola, and Carolyn Michelle Smith. Producers are Frei, Tomaschoff, and Mathew Cooper of Momentum Studios in collaboration with Forum Communications of Fargo, North Dakota. Production is currently underway with plans to film in both Fargo and Los Angeles.

—————————

Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Finlay MacMillan (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children) will star in The Prince of Soho, a semi-autobiographical coming of age story set in 1992 era New York City. Jayce Bartok wrote the screenplay and is directing the pic, set to begin production in 2020. The film centers on Ben (MacMillan) and his eccentric twin sister, Ann (Sweeney), who when faced with eviction after their mom’s death resort to a bizarre art theft of sorts involving a piece of street art by a famed SoHo artist. Annie Q. and Yul Vazquez co-star. Jed Root’s Crosby Street Film’s and Bartok’s Vinyl Foote Productions are producing the project with Tiffany Bartok, Courtenay Johnson, and Kelli Reilly.