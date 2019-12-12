Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Donald Trump Engaged In “Most Direct, Sustained Assault On Freedom Of The Press In Our History”

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace told a crowd at the Newseum that President Donald Trump “is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

“The president’s attacks have done some damage,” Wallace said, noting a Freedom Forum Insitute poll that shows that 29% of Americans think the First Amendment goes “too far” and 77% think that “fake news” is a “serious threat to our democracy.”

“He has done everything he can to undercut the media, to try and delegitimise us, and I think his purpose is clear: to raise doubts when we report critically about him and his administration that we can be trusted,” Wallace said, according to The Guardian.

Wallace was appearing at a First Amendment event that also marked the pending closure of the Newseum at the end of this month.

“The bottom line is, we’ve seen Presidents come and go. We will endure. So will freedom of the press. And, I am confident — so will the Newseum,” Wallace said.

The Fox News also made a quip about being the target of some of Trump’s tweets.

“A couple of weeks ago, President Trump tweeted after one of my interviews:–‘Steve Scalise blew away the nasty and obnoxious Chris Wallace.’ Afterwards, one of my sons said— ‘Nasty? No. Obnoxious? Well…'”