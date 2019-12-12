Chris Cotton Dies: Comedy Central Comic, Co-Host Of ‘Every Damn Day’ Was 32

Comedian Chris Cotton, who co-wrote and co-starred in Comedy Central’s online talk show Every Damn Day, has died. He was 32.

“We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around,” Comedy Central said in a tweet. “He will be missed.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

A Philadelphia stand-up comic, Cotton made his national breakthrough with his work for Comedy Central. In July 2018, he was the red carpet host for the network’s Bruce Willis roast; prior to that, he appeared in Carpool Rules, a 2015 web series; and Diwal’oween, a 2017 multi-cultural Halloween-related indie film.

Comic Hannibal Buress tweeted a remembrance of Cotton. “A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him,” Buress wrote. “I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.”

Cotton’s wife of eight years, Erica, is expecting their first child in February. A GoFundMe page for Erica and their baby has raised $37,259 (of a $35,000 goal) since its posting yesterday.

“If Chris ever made you laugh, enraged or shake your head please pay that forward with a donation,” the page reads.

Memorial services in Philadelphia and New York will be announced. An evening of comedy in Cotton’s memory is planned for Jan. 6 at the Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia.

