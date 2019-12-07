‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Season 3

The wait is over, witches: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will premiere on January 24 on Netflix.

The release date was announced today at the Argentina Comic-Con at the Centro Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires.

The synopsis form the producers: “Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is lead by Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, now chief creative officer of Archie Comics, scripted the series. Aguirre-Sacasa is also executive producing the series alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is produced by the Warner Bros Television-based Berlanti Productions.

