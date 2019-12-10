‘Childrens Hospital’ & ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Producer Jonathan Stern Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros TV

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy producer Jonathan Stern, whose credits include Childrens Hospital and Wet Hot American Summer, has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

It marks Stern and his Abominable Pictures production company’s first overall deal with the studio following a long relationship.

Under the deal, Stern will develop and produce television projects for all platforms including premium and pay services as well as basic cable, on-demand, streaming platforms, digital outlets and broadcast networks. Depending on the project, series will be produced in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Television or digital studio Blue Ribbon Content.

Next up for Stern is Medical Police, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, for Netflix, a spin-off of Childrens Hospital with a creative team including Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson and David Wain. The series stars Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel, with Corddry, Malin Akerman, Lake Bell and Ken Marino set in recurring guest star roles. It will air in early 2020.

Stern first worked with Warner Bros Television on digital comedy series Childrens Hospital. The companies subsequently produced six season of the show for Adult Swim.

Having started Abominable Pictures in 2006, it has also been responsible for Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer, National Lampoon biopic feature film A Futile and Stupid Gesture as well as Mystery Science Theater 3000 and IFC’s Garfunkel & Oates as well as multiple digital series, dozens of late night shorts and segments for HBO’s Funny or Die: Presents.

He is currently in pre-production on Quibi series Junior High from The Real Bros of Simi Valley’s Jimmy Tatro and Christian Pierce as well as Netflix series Brews Brothers, created by Greg and Jeff Schaefer and feature Aloha Surf Break Hotel.

Stern is repped by UTA and Artists First.