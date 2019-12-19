‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram To Recur On NBC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram (Falling Skies) is set for a multi-episode arc on NBC’s hit drama series Chicago Med.

Schram will play Dr. Hannah Asher, a brilliant gynecological surgeon with a secret drug addiction. She does her best to pull herself together to be the most impressive and professional doctor she can be – but she’s always fighting her demons.

Chicago Med Liz Sisson/NBC

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the emotional day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Oliver Platt, Brian Tee and S. Epatha Merkerson star.

Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Derek Haas, Michael Waxman, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Schram is known for her starring roles in Hallmark Channel movies A Royal New Year’s Eve, The Birthday Wish and 2018’s Road to Christmas. Upcoming she’ll be seen in a leading role in Hallmark’s movie Country at Heart, which will air in early 2020. Her credits also include series-regular roles in Steven Spielberg’s TNT drama Falling Skies and ABC’s Last Resort as well as major recurring roles on Nashville and Mad Men, among others.

Schram is repped by Talentworks, Industry Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.