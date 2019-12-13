‘Chicago Fire’: Alberto Rosende Upped To Series Regular On NBC Firefighter Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of firefighter Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire. Albert Rosende, who joined as a recurring this season, has been promoted to series regular on the NBC firefighter drama.

Rosende’s Blake Gallo was initially introduced in the second episode of season 8 as a reckless new candidate for Firehouse 51 who impressed, yet frustrated his colleagues. However, once it’s revealed Gallo became a firefighter after losing his entire family in a fire, the team at 51 is more inclined to take him under their wings, making him a regular at the Firehouse.

Alberto Rosende Nina Duncan

Starring Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney, Chicago Fire, from Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, looks into the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 who risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city. Cast also includes Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Yuri Sardarov and Annie Ilonzeh.

In addition to Wolf and Haas, executive producers include Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. The series returns with new episodes on Wednesday, January 8 at 9/8c.

Rosende’s previous credits include the role of Simon Lewis on Freeform’s Shadowhunters and guest-starring roles on Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and manager Rob Marsala.