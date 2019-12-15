Chicago Film Critics Give Best Picture To ‘Parasite’ And Best Director To Bong Joon Ho

The Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA) announced their 2019 award winners Saturday night, with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite being named both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film. The drama also picked up the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay honors.
Matching Parasite’s four wins was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which walked away with the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood received two awards — Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.
Below is this year’s list of winners.
BEST PICTURE
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
BEST ACTOR
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
BEST ACTRESS
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Florence Pugh, Little Women
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Parasite by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Little Women by Greta Gerwig
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Apollo 11
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, 1917
BEST EDITING
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
BEST ART DIRECTION
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Little Women
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
Ad Astra
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
