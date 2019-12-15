Chicago Film Critics Give Best Picture To ‘Parasite’ And Best Director To Bong Joon Ho

The Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA) announced their 2019 award winners Saturday night, with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite being named both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film. The drama also picked up the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay honors.

Matching Parasite’s four wins was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which walked away with the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design and Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood received two awards — Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

Below is this year’s list of winners.

BEST PICTURE

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

BEST ACTRESS

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Florence Pugh, Little Women

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Parasite by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Little Women by Greta Gerwig

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, 1917

BEST EDITING

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

BEST ART DIRECTION

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Little Women

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

Ad Astra

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD

Lulu Wang, The Farewell