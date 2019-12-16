Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute To ‘Chelsea Lately’ Sidekick Chuy Bravo: “I’ll Never Forget Him”

Comedian, activist and former talk show host Chelsea Handler took to Instagram to remember Chuy Bravo, who was her sidekick on her E! talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran seven seasons. He died Saturday night at the age of 63.

Handler posted a collage of pictures of her and Bravo and wrote: “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”

Bravo, who had recently celebrated a birthday on December 7, was hospitalized in Mexico City while visiting family. His cause of death has not been determined, but allegedly involved a stomach ache and an emergency room visit.