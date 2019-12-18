Channel 4 Says Its Door Is Wide Open To More ‘The End Of The F***ing World’

EXCLUSIVE: If Charlie Covell decides to return to her cult drama The End Of The F***ing World, she will be pushing on an open door at Channel 4, which originally commissioned the show and co-produced it with Netflix.

That’s according to Channel 4 director of programs Ian Katz, who told Deadline that Covell “can keep doing that one as long as she likes” when asked if he can coax the writer into penning a third season of the show, which stars Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther.

“I think she might take a breather doing something else for a while, but she’s a classic writer,” Katz said, adding that it is Channel 4’s most-binged show ever. He said The End Of The F***ing World was an example of a co-production that has worked for Channel 4 because it is “deeply relatable and relevant to a British audience.”

Covell has given mixed messages about The End Of The F***ing World returning. On the conclusion of season two, she told press that “this feels like an actual end” and that “I don’t think you’re going to get another series.” But earlier in the year she told Digital Spy “never say never” to another run.

The series is produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions. Executive Producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell.