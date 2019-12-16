Chance The Rapper Cancels 2020 Tour, Citing Family Time And Plans For New Music

Chance the Rapper has canceled his 2020 tour in order to take time with his family, “make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

Chance had previously postponed The Big Tour in September following the birth of his second daughter. The rescheduled tour was set to kick off in January.

In an Instagram post, Chance the Rapper, who this past October hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time, announced the tour cancelation (see the post below).

On Dec. 2, the rapper announced a 2-for-1 ticket sale for tour dates.

Announcing the cancelation, he writes, “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

He concludes the Instagram message by promising “to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there.”

Earlier this month, Chance the Rapper posted: