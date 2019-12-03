Cha In-ha: Korean Actor Found Dead At 27

South Korea’s entertainment industry was rocked again today by the news that Cha In-ha, a 27-year-old actor whose work includes the series The Banker and Love With Flaws, was found dead at his home today.

Multiple sources reported the news, including the English-language entertainment website soompi, which cited two Korean-language sources and also included a statement from his management agency Fantagio.

“We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe,” read the statement.

The cause of death has not been reported. The Fantagio statement added:

“We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully. As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately.”

Last month, K-pop singer Goo Hara was founded dead at the age of 28, which itself came a few weeks after the death of fellow K-pop star Sulli. The spate of deaths has prompted calls for a closer spotlight to be shone on working practices in the Korean entertainment industry.