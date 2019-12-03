CBS Studios Developing Dutch Dramedy Inspired By Mano Bouzamour’s Novel ‘Bestseller Boy’

CBS Studios is developing a Dutch dramedy inspired by Mano Bouzamour’s novel Bestseller Boy. The local-language series is in the works for Dutch broadcaster Avrotros via NPO.

Bestseller Boy is the studio’s latest international development following Israeli drama District Y, the police drama from the team behind Fauda and Homeland that marked CBS Studios’ first non-English language international co-production.

The project is inspired by the eponymous novel by Dutch-Moroccan literary star Mano Bouzamour, about his struggles as a millennial navigating two cultures, overnight success and identity in Amsterdam.

It is written by Robert Alberdingk-Thijm, creator of A’Dam & Eva, which is being remade at NBC, Franky Ribbens, creator of Hollands Hoop, which is in development for a remake at Showtime, and Pieter Bart-Korthuis, creator of Penoza, which was remade for ABC as Red Widow.

The series is being produced by Alberdingk-Thijm, Ribbens, Bart-Korthuis’ Midpoint Productions, Bouzamour and Alon Aranya, whose Paper Planes Productions also has a deal with the studio. The project is slated to be shot in Amsterdam and Morocco, and was commissioned by NPO for air on Avrotros.

“It is an incredible time to be working in the international content space, and this latest collaboration is another example of local-language series that can leverage our creative and global distribution resources,” said Meghan Lyvers, Senior Vice President, Co-Productions and Development, CBS Studios International.

CBS Studios will have worldwide distribution and international remake rights for the series.