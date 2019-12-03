CBS Developing Kapital-Produced Comedies ‘HR’ & ‘Next To You’ From Mike Gibbons, Ben Joseph & Wendi Trilling

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development HR, a multi-camera comedy from The Great Indoors creator Mike Gibbons and Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV; and Next To You, a hybrid comedy from writer Ben Joseph. Both projects hail from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Gibbons, HR is about a group of employees in a small, quirky Human Resources department who are forced into the big leagues after a corporate takeover.

Gibbons executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Wendi Trilling.

Penned by Joseph, Next To You centers on a 20-something guy who reconnects with his high school crush who once again is his ‘girl next door’— this time in NYC.

Joseph executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Honor.

Before creating and executive producing CBS’ comedy series The Great Indoors starring Joel McHale, Gibbons co-created and executive produced Comedy Central’s long-running hit Tosh.0. He has extensive talk show background, which includes stints on The Ellen Degeneres Show and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. He has shared a Daytime Emmy for Ellen and a Primetime Emmy for The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.

Gibbons, who recently served as co-producer on Between Two Ferns: The Movie, is repped by Jared Levine.

Trilling’s TrillTV has three series on the air with Kapital, The Neighborhood and The Unicorn on CBS and Marry Happy Whatever on Netflix.

This development season, TrillTV and Kapital also have a Corinne Kingsbury comedy set up at CBS with a put pilot commitment as well as a workaholic comedy from writer Ajay Sahgal and a roommates comedy written by Mark Gross in the works at the network.

Additionally, Kapital has a Dan Kopelman/Rick Fox eSports comedy at CBS with a put pilot commitment and dramas Wet House, with writer Barbie Kligman, and The Terminal, with Kligman and Judy McCreary.

Joseph previously worked as a writer on Kapital’s CBS comedy series Me, Myself & I.