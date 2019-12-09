CBS Joins OpenAP Advertising Consortium

CBS is joining OpenAP, an advertising consortium that launched in 2017 as an effort to provide more data and insights to those selling ads across linear and digital platforms.

Viacom, which last week closed its merger with CBS, had been a founding member of OpenAP, which also counts Fox, NBCUniversal and Univision as members. In October, OpenAP launched what it says is the only platform delivering cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns for both linear TV and long-form digital video across the largest collection of premium U.S. ad inventory.

The addition of CBS, OpenAP says, makes it the largest player in “advanced advertising,” the burgeoning field of using data science and analytics to serve marketing messages to viewers. WarnerMedia, whose Turner networks had been a launch member of OpenAP, bowed out of the entity a few months ago as it looks to optimize the ad-targeting capabilities of Xandr, its sister business unit at AT&T.

“The new addition of CBS further validates our commitment to powering advertisers’ ability to connect with diverse audiences at scale, democratizing the most proven vehicle for storytelling,” OpenAP chief David Levy said in a press release.

“We believe in the mission of OpenAP and we’re excited to add CBS assets to those of Fox, NBCUniversal and Univision, marking another step forward in providing unprecedented reach and scale for agencies and clients who rely on the power of television to build brand awareness,” said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales. “Bringing our full portfolio of linear and digital inventory together on this platform enables us to deliver premium content and diverse audiences to our advertisers and reinforces our combined value as ViacomCBS.”