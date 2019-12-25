‘Cats’ Star James Corden Hasn’t Seen The Film – But He Heard “It’s Terrible”

James Corden says he still hasn’t seen Cats, but he’s heard a thing or two about his new movie and it’s not good.

The British comedian made the admission Monday in a BBC Radio 2 interview, according to the UK’s Independent.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard it’s terrible,” Corden told host Zoe Ball. “I’ll catch it one day, I imagine.”

Ball responded, “The reviews have been a bit harsh.”

The Late Late Show host plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The Universal-Working Title film also stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo.

The movie musical cost $100 million to produce, but earned a dismal $6.5 million during its opening weekend, well below its $10 million to $15 million projection.

Universal just took the unusual step of sending theaters a new version of the film with “improved visual effects.”