CAS Awards: ‘Joker’, ‘Frozen 2’, ‘Thrones’ & ‘Fleabag’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominees

Now hear this: The Cinema Audio Society is out with the nominations for its 56th annual CAS Awards, which honor the outstanding achievements in sound mixing for 2019. See the full list below.
Trophies for the seven categories spanning film and TV will be handed out during the January 25 ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Final balloting for the CAS Awards kicks off January 2 and ends at 5 p.m. PT on January 14.
The group said last month that Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold will receive this year’s CAS Filmmaker honor. Re-recording mixer Tom Fleishman is set for its highest honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award.
Last year’s CAS Award winner, Bohemian Rhapsody, went on the score the Best Achievement in Sound Editing Oscar for John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone.
Here are the nominations for the 56th annual CAS Awards:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Joker
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin
Rocketman
Production Mixer – John Hayes
Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
The Irishman
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Abominable
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – David Jobe
Frozen II
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer – David Boucher
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
The Lion King
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
Toy Story 4
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Apollo 11
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer
Echo in the Canyon
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS
Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: “The Bells”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
Peaky Blinders: “Mr. Jones”
Production Mixer – Stu Wright
Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath
Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees
Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson
ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley
Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith
Stranger Things: “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
Production Mixer – Michael Rayle
Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-recording Mixer – William Files
Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad CAS
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Heroic”
Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor
ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: “Persona Non Grata”
Production Mixer – Michael Barosky
Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson
Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy
ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
Barry: “ronny/lily”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS
Fleabag: “Episode #2.6”
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
Modern Family: “A Year of Birthdays”
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman CAS
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Torres CAS
Russian Doll: “The Way Out”
Production Mixer – Phil Rosati
Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein
Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan
ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto
Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng
Veep: “Veep Episode 707”
Production Mixer – William MacPherson CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard
ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd CAS
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
Apollo: “Missions to the Moon”
Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin
Chernobyl: “1:23:45”
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
Deadwood: The Movie
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
True Detective: “The Great War and Modern Memory”
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut CAS
Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes CAS
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Country Music: “Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”
Production Mixer – Mark Roy
Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae
David Bowie: Finding Fame
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
Deadliest Catch: “Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”
Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow CAS
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “The Next Generation”
Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry
Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed
Re-recording Mixer – James Evans
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski
Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal
Foley Mixer – Victor Shcheglov
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System
Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body
Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital
Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio
Zaxcom: Nova
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer
iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3
Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post
Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3
