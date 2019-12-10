CAS Awards: ‘Joker’, ‘Frozen 2’, ‘Thrones’ & ‘Fleabag’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominees

Now hear this: The Cinema Audio Society is out with the nominations for its 56th annual CAS Awards, which honor the outstanding achievements in sound mixing for 2019. See the full list below.

Cinema Audio Society

Trophies for the seven categories spanning film and TV will be handed out during the January 25 ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Final balloting for the CAS Awards kicks off January 2 and ends at 5 p.m. PT on January 14.

The group said last month that Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold will receive this year’s CAS Filmmaker honor. Re-recording mixer Tom Fleishman is set for its highest honor, the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Last year’s CAS Award winner, Bohemian Rhapsody, went on the score the Best Achievement in Sound Editing Oscar for John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone.

Here are the nominations for the 56th annual CAS Awards:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Ford v Ferrari

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Joker

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS

Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin

Rocketman

Production Mixer – John Hayes

Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge

ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

The Irishman

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Abominable

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – David Jobe

Frozen II

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer – David Boucher

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

The Lion King

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

Toy Story 4

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer

Echo in the Canyon

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury

Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS

Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Game of Thrones: “The Bells”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS

Production Mixer –Simon Kerr

Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

Peaky Blinders: “Mr. Jones”

Production Mixer – Stu Wright

Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath

Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees

Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson

ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley

Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith

Stranger Things: “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Production Mixer – Michael Rayle

Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-recording Mixer – William Files

Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer – Bill Higley CAS

Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad CAS

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Heroic”

Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow

Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor

ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: “Persona Non Grata”

Production Mixer – Michael Barosky

Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson

Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy

ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

Barry: “ronny/lily”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS

Fleabag: “Episode #2.6”

Production Mixer – Christian Bourne

Re-recording Mixer – David Drake

ADR Mixer – James Gregory

Modern Family: “A Year of Birthdays”

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman CAS

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Torres CAS

Russian Doll: “The Way Out”

Production Mixer – Phil Rosati

Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein

Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan

ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto

Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng

Veep: “Veep Episode 707”

Production Mixer – William MacPherson CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS

Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard

ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd CAS

Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

Apollo: “Missions to the Moon”

Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin

Chernobyl: “1:23:45”

Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier

Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

Deadwood: The Movie

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

True Detective: “The Great War and Modern Memory”

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut CAS

Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes CAS

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Country Music: “Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”

Production Mixer – Mark Roy

Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae

David Bowie: Finding Fame

Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil

Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

Deadliest Catch: “Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”

Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow CAS

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “The Next Generation”

Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry

Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed

Re-recording Mixer – James Evans

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski

Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal

Foley Mixer – Victor Shcheglov

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System

Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body

Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital

Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio

Zaxcom: Nova

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer

iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match

Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3

Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post

Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3