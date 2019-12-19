Cary Elwes Boards Michael Caine-Aubrey Plaza Comedy ‘Best Sellers’

EXCLUSIVE: Cary Elwes has joined Lina Roessler’s feature directorial debut Best Sellers starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza.

Movie follows Caine as a has-been author on a wild book tour with his young editor played by Plaza. She’s trying to save her father’s boutique publishing house, but Caine’s character would prefer to live out his days with a bottle of scotch, a cigar and his orange Tabby cat. Elwes will play Halpren Nolan, a New York Times book critic. Production is already underway in Montreal.

Elwes broke out in the classic Rob Reiner comedy The Princess Bride and went on to star in such movies as Kiss the Girls, Saw, Glory, Days of Thunder, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, New Year’s Eve and most recently Blumhouse’s Black Christmas. He currently stars in season 3 of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Gavin Hawk and also recently starred in season 3 of Stranger Things as Mayor Larry Kline for which he and his co-stars received a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He is repped by APA, Link Entertainment and Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen.

Best Sellers is based on Anthony Grieco’s original screenplay, which won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award, and will be an official Canada-UK co-production, produced by Arielle Elwes (Braid), Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler), Petr Jákl (xXx, Ghoul, Medieval) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner, Wind River) on the UK side and Jonathan Vanger (Wishing Tree Productions: Miss Sloane) and Pierre Even (Item 7: War Witch, The Hummingbird Project) on the Canadian side. EPs include Martin Barab, Jere Hausfater and Mark Damon. Adam Goldworm is also an executive producer. Foresight Unlimited is handling foreign sales, while Cassian Elwes will handle the domestic sale.