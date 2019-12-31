Carrie Underwood Steps Down As CMA Awards Host

Carrie Underwood has decided to step away from hosting the CMA Awards, the award-winning singer announced Monday on social media.

After hosting for 12 years, Underwood said on Instagram “it’s time to pass the hosting torch.” During her time with the show, she most often emceed with Brad Paisley. Although this past November she hosted with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton as part of a celebration of female artists.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton,” Underwood said in her post. “I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.”

She went on to thank Paisley for sharing the stage with her.

“It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes,” she said. “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

The CMAs responded on Twitter by thanking Underwood for “12 amazing years.”

“We love you, Carrie! You’ll always be family to us. Thanks for 12 amazing years hosting the #CMAawards,” the show tweeted. “We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread Country Music to fans around the world!”