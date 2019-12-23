Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ Limited Series Remake In Works At FX

Stephen King’s Carrie is getting its latest treatment for the screen. A limited series adaptation of the iconic horror novel is in development at FX, Deadline has confirmed. The project, first reported by Collider, is in its early stages, and a writer is not yet attached. There are no further details.

The FX project comes six years after the second feature film adaptation of the book, starring Chloë Grace Moretz in the title role

and Poldark’s Gabriella Wilde as Sue Snell. The adaptation was penned by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa and directed by Kimberly Peirce. The first film adaptation, directed by Brian De Palma, from a screenplay by Lawrence D. Cohen, starred Sissy Spacek as Carrie White and also featured Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, William Katt, P. J. Soles, Betty Buckley, and John Travolta in supporting roles. A film sequel to the first film also came out in 1999. There also was a made for TV movie based on Carrie, as well as a short-lived Broadway musical in 1988.

Carrie would join several Stephen King adaptations for the screen. Epix recently gave a straight-to-series order to Jerusalem’s Lot, based on King’s short story, with Oscar winner Adrien Brody attached to star. An adaptation of King’s The Outsider is set to premiere on HBO in January, starring Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, and Jason Bateman. King’s Castle Rock recently wrapped its second season on Hulu and an adaptation of King’s The Stand is set on CBS All Access.