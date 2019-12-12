Broadway’s ‘Caroline, Or Change’ Adds Caissie Levy, Chip Zien, Others To Cast

Frozen‘s Caissie Levy, The Band’s Visit‘s John Cariani and stage veteran Chip Zien will join the previously announced Sharon D. Clarke in the upcoming Broadway revival of the Tony Kushner/Jeanine Tesori musical Caroline, or Change.

The casting, announced today by the Roundabout Theatre Company, also includes Alexander Bello (as Joe Thibodeaux), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1) and Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman).

Levy, who originated the role of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway, will play Rose Stopnick Gellman in Caroline, Or Change. Cariani will play Stuart Gellman and Zien will portray Mr. Stopnick.

Additional casting to be announced soon.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Kushner, music by Tesori, direction by Michael Longhurst, choreography by Ann Yee, musical supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Chris Fenwick.

Caroline, or Change will begin previews on March 13, 2020, at Broadway’s Studio 54, with an opening night on April 7.

Clarke reprises her acclaimed performance from the hit Caroline, Or Change London engagement that premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in June 2017.

Originally produced on Broadway in 2004, Caroline, Or Change tells the story of Caroline, an African-American maid “whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small.”