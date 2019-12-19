Carl Weber’s ‘The Family Business’ Renewed For Season 2 By BET+

BET+ has ordered a second season of Carl Weber’s The Family Business, based on his bestselling crime drama book series. The 12-episode season 2, up from season 1’s eight-episode order, recently started production under the helm of The Family Business Productions in Los Angeles. It’s slated to launch on the streaming service in 2020.

The Family Business follows the Duncans, an upstanding tight knit family that, by day, owns and operates an exotic car dealership in New York. By night, their business activities are more illicit in nature. Returning for season 2 are cast members Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera. Special guest appearances include Michael Jai White, Christian Keyes, Eva La Rue, Robert Picardo, Anthony Montgomery, and Franky G.

Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with the Duncans recovering in the aftermath of a rival faction’s assault on their home, new rivals, family drama and of course, getting back to business.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Carl Weber’s The Family Business back for season two,” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+. “We are thrilled to dig even deeper with Carl Weber and continue our amazing partnership to bring his best-selling book series to life for his fans. BET+ is committed to providing creators the freedom to tell unique Black stories that will resonate and entertain audiences; and this next season further demonstrates that commitment.”

Nikaya D. Brown Jones serves as showrunner and executive producer and Trey Haley as co-executive producer and director. Weber serves as showrunner and executive producer for Urban Books Media. Ernie Hudson also serves as executive producer.

“We are so happy for our entire cast and crew to join the BET+ platform. Once again, BET has allowed us to bring the vision of the characters from The Family Business novels to life,” said Weber. “We could not be more thrilled to have The Duncans materialized from page to screen.”