Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Billie Eilish Documentary In Apple Talks For Major Money; RJ Cutler Directing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Camila Cabello ‘Cinderella’ Finds Its Prince In UK Actor Nicholas Galitzine

Camila Cabello Cinderella: Nicholas Galitzine scores role of Prince
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Word is getting around that British actor Nicholas Galitzine has won the role of Prince Robert in Sony’s upcoming Camila Cabello musical Cinderella.

After a long search, I hear Galitzine wowed the filmmakers in many chemistry readings. In addition to Cabello, the actor joins Idina Menzel as Evelyn, the evil stepmother and Billy Porter as the fairy godmother in the Kay Cannon-directed and scripted feature. James Corden produces and has a story by credit. A production start is scheduled for February for a Feb. 5, 2021 release.

Galitzine’s first big film break came at the age of 20 about five years ago when he scored a role opposite Luke Perry in John Williams’ The Beat Beneath My Feet which played the Berlinale in 2015. In that movie Galitzine played Tom, a teenage loner who discovers his rock god neighbor has faked his death over tax fraud and blackmails him into becoming his guitar teacher. Galitzine studied acting at Dulwich College. He was reportedly snapped up by UK agents Curtis Brown after they caught him in an Edinburgh Festival production of Spring Awakening.

Galitzine also stars opposite Uma Thurman in the Netflix series Chambers and can be seen in Sony/Blumhouse’s upcoming reboot of horror pic The Craft. He also headlined in Pippa Bianco’s feature film Share, which made its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year in the US Dramatic Competition category. Other credits include Handsome Devil, and the Melissa Joan Hart directed Lifetime movie The Watcher in the Woods opposite Anjelica Huston.

Galitzine is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Curtis Brown Group and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad