Camila Cabello ‘Cinderella’ Finds Its Prince In UK Actor Nicholas Galitzine

EXCLUSIVE: Word is getting around that British actor Nicholas Galitzine has won the role of Prince Robert in Sony’s upcoming Camila Cabello musical Cinderella.

After a long search, I hear Galitzine wowed the filmmakers in many chemistry readings. In addition to Cabello, the actor joins Idina Menzel as Evelyn, the evil stepmother and Billy Porter as the fairy godmother in the Kay Cannon-directed and scripted feature. James Corden produces and has a story by credit. A production start is scheduled for February for a Feb. 5, 2021 release.

Galitzine’s first big film break came at the age of 20 about five years ago when he scored a role opposite Luke Perry in John Williams’ The Beat Beneath My Feet which played the Berlinale in 2015. In that movie Galitzine played Tom, a teenage loner who discovers his rock god neighbor has faked his death over tax fraud and blackmails him into becoming his guitar teacher. Galitzine studied acting at Dulwich College. He was reportedly snapped up by UK agents Curtis Brown after they caught him in an Edinburgh Festival production of Spring Awakening.

Galitzine also stars opposite Uma Thurman in the Netflix series Chambers and can be seen in Sony/Blumhouse’s upcoming reboot of horror pic The Craft. He also headlined in Pippa Bianco’s feature film Share, which made its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year in the US Dramatic Competition category. Other credits include Handsome Devil, and the Melissa Joan Hart directed Lifetime movie The Watcher in the Woods opposite Anjelica Huston.

Galitzine is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Curtis Brown Group and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.