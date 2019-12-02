Click to Skip Ad
CAA Signs ‘This Is Us’ Actor Jon Huertas

Courtesy of Diana Ragland

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor Jon Huertas for representation. The actor currently stars as Miguel on NBC’s Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning family drama This Is Us, which recently had its fall finale and received a three-season renewal earlier this year that would take it through season six.

In addition to This Is Us, Huertas credits include his role on Castle as Detective and Army veteran Javier Esposito. He starred on the ABC series for eight seasons. He also appeared in David Simon’s Generation Kill as Sgt. Tony “Poke” Espera. The HBO miniseries shed a unique and streetwise perspective of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The character hit close to home for Huertas, who is a veteran himself.

Huertas and fellow collaborator Kenny Stevenson recently launched the production shingle WestSide Stories and will continue to develop content for television and film.

He continues to be repped by Marsh Entertainment and his legal team at Meyer & Downs, LLP.

