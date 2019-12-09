CAA Promotes Seven Trainees To Agent Status

CAA said Monday that it has promoted seven trainees to the rank of agent, two apiece in the Media Finance and Commerical Endorsements departments, and one each in Motion Picture Talent, Touring and CAA Sports’ Baseball divisions.

Casey Sunderland and Travis Tammero have been upped to Agents in Media Finance, which specializes in the packaging and representation of independently financed film, TV and digital content; Natalie Moran has been promoted in the Motion Pictures Talent department. All will be based in Los Angeles.

Yale Jesser and Erin O’Brien have been elevated to Agents in Commercial Endorsements. Jesser will be based in L.A., with O’Brien in New York. David Kipke, who has been upped to agent in CAA Sports’ Baseball division, is also in in New York.

Julie Greenberg has been promoted in the Touring division, which books musical and comedic talent. She will focus on music touring and be based in Nashville.