CAA Promotes Motion Picture Business Affairs Exec Roger Batchelder

Creative Artists Agency has promoted Motion Picture Business Affairs executive Roger Batchelder to spearhead its newly-created Strategic Client Advisory Group.

Batchelder, a longtime CAA employee, will lead a team as it works on deals that enhance and protect the value of clients’ work across multiple distribution platforms.

“Roger has a cutting-edge understanding of the deal landscape. He is able to use his information to understand the moment and the next opportunities in a quickly changing marketplace,” CAA President Richard Lovett said Tuesday. “In this expanded role, Roger’s exceptional expertise and strategic insights will further enhance and support the agency’s efforts to maximize deals on behalf of our clients.”

In his new position, Batchelder reports to CAA’s Chief Financial Officer, Jim Burtson, and Risa Gertner, co-head of CAA’s Motion Picture Group and member of the agency’s management board.

Batchelder joined CAA in 1999 from MGM Studios. He previously served as a Consultant for Price Waterhouse.