CAA Inks ‘House Of Hummingbird’ Filmmaker Bora Kim

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker Bora Kim.

Kim’s debut feature House of Hummingbird made its US premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last spring where it won three awards included Best International Feature, Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature and Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature.

House of Hummingbird follows 14-year old Eunhee as she wanders Seoul searching for love. The movie is set in 1994, the year the Seongsu Bridge collapsed.

The film had its international premiere at The Busan International Film Festival where it won the Audience Award and screened at Berlinale where it also won a Special Jury Prize. The film has gone on to win 39 awards at festivals around the world and in its home country of South Korea the film won Best Screenplay at the Korean equivalent of the Oscars. The pic is currently listed at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. She continues to be managed by Silent R Management.