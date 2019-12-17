‘Buffaloed’: Magnolia Pictures Acquires U.S. Rights To Zoey Deutch Comedy

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to Buffaloed, the Tribeca Film Festival comedy from director Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) and producer-star Zoey Deutch, the scene-stealing co-star of Zombieland: Double Tap.

Magnolia has set St Valentines Day as a theatrical and on-demand release date for Buffaloed.

“Buffaloed is a hoot from start to finish,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “Tanya Wexler’s direction is perfectly on point and Zoey Deutch kicks major ass.”

Magnolia Pictures

The full synopsis from Magnolia describes Buffaloed as “an engrossing comedy about a natural-born hustler and her descent into the unorthodox world of debt collection as a way out of her seemingly dead-end life in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She’s a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost?”

Directed by Tanya Wexler, Buffaloed was written by Brian Sacca. The film is a Lost City production, a Bold Crayon production in association with MXN Entertainment. Producers are Mason Novick, John Finemore, Bannor Michael MacGregor, Jeffrey Katz, Zoey Deutch and Brian Sacca. Executive producers are Brooke Davies, Elizabeth Grave, James Hoppe, Kirsten Ames, Mary Anne Waterhouse, and Phil Quartararo.

“I’m thrilled that Buffaloed has found a home with Magnolia Pictures,” Deutch said. “This project has been a labor of love for all those involved and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Buffaloed premiered downstate at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in the Spotlight Narrative section. It also stars Judy Greer, Jai Courtney and Jermaine Fowler.

“I loved working with Zoey Deutch,” Wexler said. “It was so much fun to create Buffaloed, a story of a badass woman who embodies the fantasy of punching every a-hole you’ve ever met in the face.”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with ICM Partners and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.