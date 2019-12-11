Broadway’s ‘Company’ Completes Casting With ‘Ain’t Too Proud’s Rashidra Scott

Rashidra Scott (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations) has been cast in the role of Susan for Marianne Elliott’s upcoming Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Company.

Scott will join a cast headed by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, and will play opposite Greg Hildreth’s Peter as “the couple that seems to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible.”

Company will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Monday, March 2, 2020 with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 22.

Elliott & Harper Productions and The Shubert Organization announced Scott’s hiring, completing principal casting. The principal cast, previously announced, also includes Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton. Casting for the ensemble will be announced in the coming weeks.

Scott’s other Broadway credits include Beautiful, Sister Act, Hair, Finian’s Rainbow and Avenue Q.