Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sam Mendes’ One Shot WWI Wonder ‘1917’ Makes Limited Debut, Neon Releases Chinonye Chukwu’s Sundance Winner ‘Clemency’- Specialty B.O. Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Box Office 2019: What Went Right, What Went Wrong & How 2020 Is Shaping Up

Read the full story

Broadway Ends 2019 With Record Weekly Hauls For ‘West Side Story’, ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ & More

Ain't Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, Jawan M.Jackson, 'Ain't Too Proud' Matt Murphy

The holiday season boosted Broadway box office for the week ending December 29, with a spate of weekly records established by shows including West Side Story, Beetlejuice, a couple of bio-musicals and others.

Total grosses came in at $55,765,408, according to the trade group Broadway League. That was about $2 million lower than the tally for the same week a year ago but well ahead of the $40.6 million taken in last week.

‘West Side Story’ Broadway preview curtain call Julieta Cervantes

The long-anticipated revival of West Side Story broke the all-time Broadway Theatre house record for a single week, grossing a bit more than $1.8 million in eight performances. It was the second consecutive weekly house record and also the top week for any production of the show in its 62-year Broadway history. The show began previews in early December and will hold its official opening February 20, following a two-week delay necessitated by an on-stage knee injury suffered by lead actor Isaac Powell. Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen are producing.

Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud gathered up nearly $1.9 million, breaking its own house record at the Imperial. The Tina Turner biomusical Tina again broke the house record at the Lunt-Fontanne, with a gross of nearly $2.3 million from nine performances. Beetlejuice climbed to nearly $2.2 million, a record at the Winter Garden.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child grossed more than $2 million in each of its exclusive U.S. runs. In San Francisco, it set a city record for the highest-grossing week for a play, pulling in just shy of $2.1 million. And at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre, the show reported ticket sales of $2.05 million. The Tony winner for Best Play is the best-selling straight play in Broadway history, with $163,017,626 collected to date.

Waitress, which will close January 5, had its best week at the box office in more than a year, grossing $1.27 million at the Brooks Atkinson.

While total box office for the 2019-20 season is running 6% behind that of 2018-19, the attendance for calendar-year 2019 has set a record, the League said, with 14.62 million tickets punched. On a gross basis, the year still trailed 2018 by about $67 million, though last year had more “playing weeks,” enabling it to take in more revenue.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad