Fox Nation’s Britt McHenry Files Sexual Harassment Suit Against Fox News & Her Former Co-Host Tyrus

Another sexual harassment allegation has hit FNC but the cable newer says all is OK Fox News

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Tuesday against Fox News and contributor Tyrus over what she claims was inappropriate behavior including sexually charged text messages.

McHenry hosts Fox Nation’s Un-PC and had co-hosted the show with Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch. In October, McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights.

Fox Nation

According to Vanity Fair, which first reported on McHenry’s lawsuit, Murdoch’s inappropriate behavior began shortly after their first meeting in August 2018. In addition to the text messages, she claims that Murdoch grabbed her in a forceful manner.

Murdoch’s attorney told Vanity Fair that his client “looks forward to having a public forum in the court system to clear his name from the smear campaign that has been waged against him in the media.”

Fox News has not yet issued a comment but said in June that the harrasment claim against Tyrus had been “resolved..”

MORE TO COME

 

 

